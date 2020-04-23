North America Defibrillators Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

The North American defibrillators market is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Surging geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac diseases, and growing demand for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

External defibrillators and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) are the two products in the North American defibrillators market. The ICD category is further bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). Among these two, T-ICD is expected to be the faster growing category in this market, advancing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the North American defibrillators market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers; public access settings; pre-hospital care settings; and home care settings. Public access settings as an end-user category is expected to observe fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Given the growing awareness about the life-saving potential of defibrillators in case of emergencies, the installation of these devices is increasing in public places such as train stations, schools and colleges, shopping centers, airports, malls, and leisure centers. These defibrillators are also known as public access defibrillators (PADs), as they can be used by anyone during an emergency.

Several organizations in the U.S. are taking initiatives to install PADs in their vicinities. For example, in February 2016, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, a national community-benefit organization in the U.S., granted funds to several schools for the procurement of AEDs through its “You Can Save a Life at School AED Grant” program.

The report also provides insights into regulatory scenario, pricing analysis of various types of defibrillators available in the North American market, and reimbursement polices related to these products.

The key players in the North American defibrillators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, SCHILLER AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Defibtech LLC and Cardiac Science Corporation.

