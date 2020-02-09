North America Cloud Infrastructure Market 2019: Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User till 2024

Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

In the last few decades, IT sourcing services have significantly transited with cloud computing services in the new era of digitization in North America region. Cloud computing is primarily defined as the technology where exchange of complex data and resources takes place over the network. Network is predominantly internet, but over the course of time, companies, government and individuals have started creating their own network for distributed resource access. Although cloud computing industry is fairly new but has rapidly grown as it is gaining popularity in usage among personal and enterprise markets. Companies in North America have considerably endeavored to differentiate their product portfolio by offering cloud services catering to client specifications. Rapid adoption of SaaS, collaborations, intense competition and technical breakthroughs in the region have given the companies competitive edge over others to enhance their user base and cloud operations.

North America Cloud Infrastructure market is segmented based on deployment, services, service type and industrial verticals. Deployment (public and private cloud) and desktop printer), services (software as a service, platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, business process as a service and cloud advertising), service type (managed hosting and co-location) and industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance, retail, telecom and IT, healthcare, media and entertainment, government agencies, education, energy, manufacturing and other industry verticals are considered while analyzing and defining the penetration of cloud infrastructure services in different geographies and countries.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2645978

The major players in this industry are Cisco System Inc, Equinix Inc, Google Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc, DXC Tehnology, AWS (Amazon Web Services), HP Inc and Rackspace Hosting Inc. With an objective to enhance their geographical presence, the major market players have entered into various acquisitions and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities in cloud domain.

In 2017, deployment segment dominated the North America cloud infrastructure market with public cloud capturing maximum share in terms of revenue. Public cloud is further classified on the basis of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. Owing to best economies of scale, enhanced scalability and wide adoption among SME’s due to its low cost, public cloud held 80% share in 2017. With fostering information technology, private cloud is also gaining traction. Since it offers similar benefits and entails same features as of public cloud, it is dedicated to single organization and aims to address the data security related concerns. Moreover, it also offers greater control which lags in public cloud. During 2017, cloud advertising held prominent share as it has drastically become the essential part of digital lives of many organizations. Moreover, with the remarkable growth of internet, SaaS is also anticipated to represent itself one of the most adopted cloud services and account for major market share by 2024 attributed to scalability and substantial surge in adoption rate of cloud among small and medium enterprises.

Managed Hosting and Co-location are the two service types that are widely used across cloud computing landscape. The former category forms as a multi-billion dollar market that is growing rapidly owing to enhanced security and ownership over the data offered to organizations and reduced investments on IT infrastructure. Managed Hosting segment is projected to account US$ 44.8 Billion by 2024 displaying a phenomenon CAGR of 9.8% over 2018-2024. Cloud computing services are widely used across all the industry verticals.

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2645978

Among several industrial sectors, telecom and IT segment held the highest market share during 2017 accredited to rapid development of mobile internet, Internet of Things and explosive growth in variety of access devices and end user demands. It has been projected that segment will register US$ 41.42 Billion growing at reasonable CAGR of 7.3% during the forecasted period (2018-2024).

Furthermore, considering the geographical penetration across different countries in the region, the US dominated North America cloud infrastructure market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Technical upgradations that cater to opportunities for cloud computing, rising investments by cloud players various other factors have remarkably supported the growth of North America cloud market. The US was valued at US$ 124.95 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish to US$ 224.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Market Introduction

2 Legal & Regulatory Framework

3 Research Methodology Or Assumption

4 Industry Performance

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Overview

7 Market Insights By Deployment Type

8 Public Cloud Insights By Services

9 Private Cloud Insights By Services

10 Market Insights By End User Industry

11 Market Insights By Country

12 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.