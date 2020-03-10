Cancer Screening Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2023

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “North America Cancer Screening Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023. North America Cancer Screening Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hologic Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

North America cancer screening market

North America is leading the cancer screening market. The region is technologically equipped and being a developed economy it is efficiently catering to the rising incidence of cancer cases. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) f 11.14% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 16.36 Bn during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Companies are focusing on research & development (R&D) and entering into collaborations with the government to expand regional access.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The Laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic and biopsy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into the United States Of America (U.S.A.) , Canada and others (the rest of North America).

Key growth factors

The rising incidence of cancer cases has led to a growing need among people to seek early cure and diagnosis. Technological advancements being adopted at a rapid pace to combat the rapid spread of cancer are the key growth factors for the market.

Threats and key players

The North America cancer screening market is a mature market for cancer screening and is forecasted to grow at a growth rate of 8.3%. But regulatory hindrances in the form of policies and norms which has the potential to impact the growth of the market.

Key players in the North America cancer screening market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hologic Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the North America cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the North America cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America market segmentation based on type of end user (hospitals, laboratories , independent physicians and clinics) – by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) –by type of application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America market segmentation based on type of end-user (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) – by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) –by type of application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of cancer screening market by countries U.S.A., Canada and others (the rest of North America) – by revenue.

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue.

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North American market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for cancer screening market to determine the viability of the market.

o Understand the country-specific market size and observations for each segment.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

