North America blood screening market is expected to reach USD 1,205.08 million by 2025 | GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A., Siemens AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Competitive Analysis: North America Blood Screening Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are-Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA (France), Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A., Siemens AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

North America blood screening market is expected to reach USD 1,205.08 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR with 9.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Screening process can also be called as the first line of defense in health care field providing a safe blood supply and helping in minimizing the problems associated with transfusion-transmitted infection. Government associations of every country should establish blood donor programs to provide information and education about blood donations. Various techniques are available in the market to perform assays for detection of the problems related to health is Immunoassays (IAs) and Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (NAT) assays. Immunoassay is categorized into enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIAs), haemagglutination (HA)/particle agglutination (PA) assays and rapid/simple single-use assays (rapid tests).

Market Segmentation: North America Blood Screening Market

North America blood screening market is categorized based on basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and software & services. Reagents & kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits and others reagents. NAT reagents is further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions and labeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits is further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) and sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product type and instruments, purchase type.

In 2017, reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation & above.

In 2017, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market with 27.2% market share and is expected to reach at the CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. However, next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and others. In 2017, oncology segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market with 21.5% market share and is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood bank and ambulatory surgical cenetrs. In 2017, diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market with 26.9% market share and is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Development:

In January 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched launch haematology testing solution. This solution is called the cobas m 511 integrated haematology analyser. This launch marked the entry for Roche Diagnostics in the haematology market.

In March 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched IncRNA Workflow; a RT-qPCR workflow which is used optimized for highly sensitive and specific quantification of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) for gene expression analysis. The workflow provides a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to RNA-Seq for lncRNA discovery and validation.

