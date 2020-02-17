North America Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Size, Status, Future Forecast to 2025, Growth-Opportunity, Top Companies, Services & Industry Research Report

Market Definition
Biometric is a technology based on the biology and used in information assurance. Biometric identification secures the entry via human biological information such as fingerprints or DNA. Healthcare is now adopting the new biometric technology to prevent data as well as financial losses. Unimodal biometric have certain limitations which can be minimized by multimodal biometric system. The data stored in this is authenticated and verified identities are recorded in the database. Biometrics generally refers to the measurable biological characteristics. It is an authentication technique that relies on countable physical characteristics which can be checked automatically. The data is compared to the biometric data of various person kept in the database. Different types of biometric schemes are face, fingerprint, retina and other
North America biometric as a service in healthcare market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Top Key Players:
Gemalto NV
agnitio
BioAXS Co. Ltd.
Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd.
FUJITSU
HID Global Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd.
Integrated Biometrics
Innovatrics
IRITECH, INC.
LaserLock International, Inc.
M2SYS Technology
MorphoTrust USA
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
SecuGen Corporation
Uniphore
Lumenvox
VoiceVault Voice Authentication
North America biometric as a service in healthcare market is expected to reach a CAGR of 23.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of modality type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal.
On the basis of access control and authentication, the market is segmented into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication.
On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.
On the basis of access channel, the market is segmented into online, in-person, tablet, IoS and android.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmacy dispensing, care provider authentication, medical record security & data center security, patient identification and tracking, home/remote patient access, narcotic security, counter insurance frauds and others.
