North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market is expected to register a Healthy CAGR in the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2026

Regulations Driving The Biological Safety Cabinet Market

In laboratories, there are various gases and hazardous chemical such as chlorine, carbon monoxide, ammonia, boron trichloride, acetylene, ethylene, nitrogen, argon and others present in air which are responsible for infectious diseases. According to 0SHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), more than 450,000 people is working in lab (U.S.). Hence, many organizations and the government have taken safety action for the people who are working the lab.

Major Players: North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Labconco, Baker, NuAire, GERMFREE, Air Science, AirClean Systems, Inc., Azbil Telstar, S.L., Flow Sciences, Inc., Bigneat Ltd and Terra Universal Inc.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is an agency of the United States Department of Labor has developed regulation for biological safety, refer to Title 29 of the Code of Federal.

DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. has more than 2,250 outpatient dialysis centers, has also stated using biosafety cabinets.

Increasing Infectious Diseases In Laboratory

Biological safety cabinet is also called microbiological safety cabinet; it is used to maintain defined biological safety level by giving protection to operator, products and environment from toxic chemicals present in the air. It has been observed that, people works in laboratory are commonly suffering from infectious diseases.

OPPORTUNITY:

RAPID GROWTH IN THE NUMBER OF BIOLOGICS DRUG

Biologic drug produced from living organisms or contain components of living organisms. Biologic drugs include various ranges of products which is derived from animal, human or microorganisms by using biotechnology process. It has been observed that revenue of biologics drug growing well.

CHALLENGE:

ALTERNATIVES OF BIOLOGICAL SAFETY CABINETS:

The biological safety cabinets are commonly used in scientific laboratories to protect health of laboratory workers, prevent exposure of laboratory personnel and maintain clean work environment. But on other hand, there are some alternative of biological safety cabinets.

