North America Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

North America Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Analytics Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Diagnostic Analytics), Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, and Operational Analytics), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Finance & Insurance Agencies, and Research Organizations): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

North America Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Overview:

Big data analytics in healthcare is an analytic solution that derives insights on patient information and improves treatment techniques by enabling evidence-based disease prevention modeling, and diagnostic analysis. The key players, such as Allscripts, IBM Corporation, Optum, Epic, Microsoft, and others, provide innovative analytical solutions such as population health management, biometric analysis, clinical decision support, revenue cycle management, risk assessment, value-based analytics, and others to healthcare end users. In addition, big data analytics optimizes process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry by improving the population health, integrating performance modeling with financial and predictive care monitoring, and others.

Rise in demand for analytics for population health management solution, growth in healthcare expenditure, and increase in adoption of cloud analytics among several end users are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the North America big data analytics in the healthcare market. In addition, rise in government initiatives for supporting the adoption of healthcare analytics and regulatory provisions in the U.S. and Canada are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, security concerns over patient information among end users and lack of skilled experts in healthcare analytics are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements and rise in application areas among various industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America market.

The North America big data analytics in the healthcare market is segmented into component, deployment, analytics type, application, end user, and country. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on analytics type, it is segregated into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics. By application, it is classified into clinical analytics, financial analytics, and operational analytics. Further, clinical analytics is sub segmented into radiology, surgery and others. By end user segment, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, finance & insurance agencies, and research organizations. Based on country, the big data analytics in healthcare market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada.

The North America big data analytics in healthcare market is dominated by key players such as All Scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, and Oracle Corporation.

Key Benefits forNorth America Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the North America big data analytics in healthcare market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the North America big data analytics in healthcare industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

North America Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Analytics Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

By Application

Clinical Analytics

Radiology

Surgery

Others

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Finance & Insurance Agencies

Research Organizations

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Key Market Players

All Scripts

Cerner

Dell EMC

Epic System Corporation

General Electric Healthcare

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft

Optum

Oracle Corporation

