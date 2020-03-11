North America Beer Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Anheuser-Busch InBev,Constellation Brands,Diageo Plc, Heineken USA, Miller Coors and Pabst Brewing Company

Description:

Beer happens to be the world’s oldest and most consumed drink. Globally, it is the third most popular drink after water and tea. Beer is produced by a process known as brewing which involves the fermentation of sugars derived from cereal grain starches (like barley, wheat, maize, rice etc.). Most beers are additionally flavoured by hops which add a bitter taste and acts as a natural preservative. The strength of beer is measured in terms of the alcohol content which could be from 1.1%-8.6% in Canada to 1% to 3.2% in the US. Beer is sold in beer cans, bottles, kegs etc in local pubs and bars.

The regional market mainly consists of the three major countries namely USA, Canada and Mexico. USA is the largest consumer followed by Mexico and Canada.The major end users are pubs, bars, night clubs, households, restaurants etc.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market in the North-American region:

Market Drivers:Beer forms a crucial part of the culture for most of the North-American nations, it being associated with various social traditions and activities notably beer festivals, pub crawling, pub games (such as bar billiards) etc.

Modernization, urbanization, changing lifestyles, consumption habits of alcoholic drinks along with its associated addiction and popularity of beer among the younger generations are the major market drivers.

Market Restraints:Heavy taxation and legal regulations hinders the free growth of the industry.Health concerns and increase in general awareness has also reduced the consumption of beer.Several alternatives to beer are there in the market which provides stiff completion to the beer market.

Market Opportunities:The market opportunities primarily lie in the exploiting the increasing demand for crafted and flavored beer.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

Type:Strong beer, Light beer

Category:Standard beer,Premium beer,Super-premium beer

Packaging:Canned beer,Bottled beer,Drought beer

Key Players:

Some of the major companies in North-America are -Anheuser-Busch InBev,Constellation Brands,Diageo Plc,Heineken USA,Miller Coors,Pabst Brewing Company

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

North America Beer Market segments

North America Beer Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

North America Beer Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

North America Beer Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US

Canada

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in North America Beer Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

