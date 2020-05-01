North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size and Forecast to 2025 | Avery Dennison Corporation, 3m, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Ccl Industries Inc

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was valued at USD 49.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 130.12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Counterfeit refers to an act of imitating the product and sell its replica in the market. This can be risky in terms of pharmaceutical and drug distribution. To avoid this, the concept of anti-counterfeit packaging was introduced which helped in allocating a protected covering and wrapping of the product to avoid the chances of counterfeits and imitation of products.

This keeps the goods safe and sound. Anti-counterfeit packaging can be used in various sectors including food & beverages, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and cosmetics to name a few. The U.S. is one of the major markets in the global anti-counterfeit packaging industry.

Increasing focus on brand fortification and support from the government has been driving the North America anti-counterfeit packaging market. Apart from these drivers, less investment on R&D work and huge cost set-ups might hamper the growth of anti-counterfeit market in North America region.

The North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, 3m, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Ccl Industries Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp, Applied Dna Sciences Inc, Essentra Plc, Rr Donnelley & Sons Company, Impinj, Inc, Alpvision Sa, Sicpa Holding Sa, Savi Technology, Inc., Authentix, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Tracelink Inc., Advance Track & Trace S.A., Atlantic Zeiser Gmbh and Trutag Technologies, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

As a part of market estimation, the study also comprises a list of tables and figures for the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market which focuses on a constructive knowledge essential for the companies or individuals interested in the market study report. As a part of market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis on the basis of type, industry application and geography.

On the basis of type, the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market can be categorized into two sections; technology and end use sector. This market study analyses the industry for North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market based on these divisions. North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging technology is divided into track and trace technologies, overt, covert and forensic markers. The industry is then sectioned by end use sector which includes food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, industrial and automotive, consumer electronics, cosmetics and personal care, clothing and apparel and others.

