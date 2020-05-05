Nootkatone Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2026

Flavor inspiration among customers is at its peak, which is driving the food and beverage manufacturer to include vibrant flavors in their final products. In the flavor industry, the demand of citrusy flavor is growing at a high growth rate owing to its ability to impart a tangy and sweet flavor to the food products. In the global food and beverage market, the demand of nootkatone is increasing owing to its extremely powerful grapefruit aroma and woody top note. Owing to nootkatone citrusy, woody, peely and grapefruit like aroma profile, it is widely used in grapefruit and citrus flavored beverages. On the other hand, the demand of nootkatone is increasing in the men perfume industry to create a dry and citrusy fragrance in men’s perfume. In the global nootkatone market, Europe and North America hold the major share in production and consumption of nootkatone owing to the presence of global players of cosmetic and food and beverage industry. The increasing demand of nootkatone in these industries is expected to boost the sales of nootkatone over the forecast period.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64254

Rising Demand for Nootkatone Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Nootkatone is a fine chemical extracted from the grapefruit and responsible for the unique flavor and aroma of the fruit. Nootkatone belongs to the family of terpenes, which are volatile compounds making them easy to smell and taste. In the global flavor and fragrance market, the demand for nootkatone is increasing at a robust growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the cosmetic industry. In the food and beverage industry, the demand for nootkatone is increasing as a flavoring agent. On the other side, nootkatone is one of the most important and expensive aromas of grapefruit, which can decrease the somatic fat ratio in cosmetic products and therefore its demand is increasing form the cosmetic industry. Grapefruits are gaining demand as a fumigant against fleas. Nootkatone in the grapefruit are potential fumigant against the unfed nymphs of the ticks Dermacentor variabilis, Rhipicephalus sanguineus, Ixodes scapularis, which is opening the door of nootkatone as an alternative for biocontrol of disease vectors. On the other hand fluctuation in the production of grapefruit affected by the disease, hurricanes which is one of the major factor restraining the supply of the nootkatone in the global flavor and fragrance industry.

Global Nootkatone: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global nootkatone market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global nootkatone market has been segmented as-

Natural

Synthetic

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The lucrative growth and frequent product launch in the global food and beverage industry with different flavor are fuelling the demand of nootkatone market. In addition, escalating demand for tangy flavored juices and beverages is also boosting the demand of nootkatone. The use of nootkatone as a fumigant to kill ticks and cockroaches is potentiating the nootkatone market for its application and therefore increasing the demand of nootkatone. Apart from the mentioned factors, with multiple applications in various industries, many companies and industrialists are seeking to utilize nootkatone in their final products to enhance the aroma and taste of the food products.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nootkatone-market.html

Global Nootkatone: Key Players

Some of the key players of nootkatone market are Vishal Essentia, Isobionics, PUYI BIOLOGY, Evolva, Penta, Aromor, Frutarom, and others. Many regional manufacturers are showing their keen interest to bring nootkatone in their production line.

Global Nootkatone Market: A Regional Outlook:-

Presence of established players in North America and Europe, these regions hold the major share in consumption and production of nootkatone. Companies like Evolva, Penta, Aromor, Frutarom are situated where it can be expected that the demand of nootkatone will increase over the coming years. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming future. On the other hand, with increasing awareness among customers, it is expected that the demand for nootkatone market is expected to grow over the forecast period.