Nonsurgical Aesthetic Procedures Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2026

Nonsurgical aesthetic procedures are either minimally-invasive or non-invasive procedures. Nonsurgical aesthetic procedures are not permanent and need to be repeated over a period of time to maintain the results or effects. Nonsurgical aesthetic procedure does not involve any incision on the skin for treatment. It is generally preferred by people who are of forty years of age or above. Nonsurgical aesthetic procedures involve the use of botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, medical devices, and lasers for treatments, such as, skin tightening, dermal fillers, skin resurfacing, and hair removal. These procedures offer several benefits, such as, zero downtime and zero incision and scar, reduced risk of complication, no hospitalization, and reduced cost of treatment over surgical procedures.

Increasing popularity and awareness of nonsurgical aesthetic procedures and low cost of these procedures, as compared to surgical ones, are the factors driving the global nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market. Other factors fuelling the market growth are, continuously rising number of surgeons performing minimally invasive nonsurgical aesthetic procedures and reduced risk of complications. Factors such as upsurge in the rate of medical tourism and less recovery time after the procedure have boosted the nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market across the globe. However, lack of awareness and stringent government regulations regarding minimally invasive procedures are expected to hinder the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, low per capita income of people in underdeveloped regions and low health care expenditure by governments are anticipated to impact the growth of the nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market negatively during the forecast period.

As per data published by The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2017, the injectable segment of the nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market accounted for the leading market share in North America, with around 2.34 million surgeries and 5.1% increase in the number of surgery as compared to that of the previous year. Chemical peel surgeries increased by 15.9% and nonsurgical skin tightening treatments increased by 15.1% in the U.S. According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2016, botulinum toxin surgeries showed an increase of around 7% all over the globe in terms of number of surgeries performed. As estimated by The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, nonsurgical aesthetic procedures are highly popular in the age group of 35-50 years.

The global nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into injectable, facial rejuvenation, and others. The injectable segment can be further classified into botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and others. The facial rejuvenation segment can be categorized into chemical peel, nonsurgical skin tightening, microdermabrasion, laser skin resurfacing, and others. Based on end user, the nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market can be segmented into hospitals, aesthetic surgery centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market owing to rise in awareness regarding these procedures and their growing popularity due to the benefits offered by these procedures. According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2016, around 1.11 million botulinum toxin and 650,232 hyaluronic acid procedures were performed in the U.S. Furthermore, around 105,138 chemical peel procedures and 75,834 nonsurgical skin tightening procedures were executed in the country.

Europe accounts for a prominent share of the global nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market due to low cost of these procedures and reduced risk of complications associated with them. The nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market in Europe region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for nonsurgical aesthetic procedures owing to continuous rise in the number of surgeons performing these procedures. The nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience a swift growth in the near future owing to growth of medical tourism in the region.

Key players operating in the global nonsurgical aesthetic procedures market are Allergan plc, Cynosure, A Hologic Company., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Galderma (Nestle Skin Health), Alma Lasers, AQTIS Medical BV, BTL Group of Companies, Cutera, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Co., Ltd., and Lumenis, Medytox Inc.

