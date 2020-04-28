Noninvasive Ventilators Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2026

Administration of ventilator support without the use of an artificial invasive airway (i.e. tracheostomy tube or endotracheal tube) is referred as noninvasive ventilation. Usage of noninvasive ventilation has increased significantly in the last two decades. Noninvasive ventilation is widely accepted for the management of both chronic and acute respiratory failure, in critical care unit, and home care settings. Advantages offered by noninvasive over invasive ventilation include prevention of artificial airway complications, lower infection rate, reduced need of sedative medications, and lower cost.

Rapid rise in the geriatric population, increase in incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), surge in incidence of respiratory emergencies, and technological advancements in respiratory care devices are the major factors that drive the global noninvasive ventilators market. Technological advances such as innovation in the field of positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, portability, and improvement in battery life of transport and portable devices are the other factors propelling the market.

Rise in medical emergencies and the need to manage the most critical, noninvasively ventilated patients from the initial point of emergency to the hospital or other health care setting and patient treatment flexibility also fuel the growth of the global noninvasive ventilators market. This induces hospitals to move these patients to alternate care settings. Ventilators have become portable and more efficient to operate in different care delivery settings. Hence, usage of noninvasive ventilators has become a preferred choice for both hospitals and patients.

The global noninvasive ventilators market can be segmented based on technique, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technique, the market can be bifurcated into noninvasive negative pressure ventilation and noninvasive positive pressure ventilation. Based on application, the global noninvasive ventilators market can be classified into chronic respiratory failure, acute respiratory failure, congestive heart failure, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54720

In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for leading share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017, followed by Europe. Developed countries in North America focus on reduction of the burden of high-cost ICUs on the health care systems by moving patients out of hospitals. Patients on noninvasive mechanical ventilators can be easily moved from ICU to their homes. Hence, demand for noninvasive ventilators is high in North America. Moreover, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, well-established health care infrastructure, and rise in per capita health care expenditure drive the market in the region.

The noninvasive ventilators market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in penetration of players operating in the medical device industry in emerging markets such as China and India. Moreover, high unmet medical needs and rise in patient awareness in the region are expected to propel the market in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are likely to be lucrative markets for noninvasive ventilators in the near future due to high rate of adoption of advanced medical devices and the rapidly developing health care industry.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=54720

Major players operating in the global noninvasive ventilators market include Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, ResMed, Inc., Bunnell, Inc., Getinge AB, and Hamilton Medical.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com