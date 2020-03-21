Noninvasive Surgical Wound Closure Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Noninvasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Derma surgeons faced with a numerous kinds of wound that have to be closed on daily basis and thus the need of a method which is both cost efficient and time saving is necessary. Moreover, with an increase in the cosmetic procedures there are a number of skin closure material available. Market participants are trying to come up with newer techniques and technologies for surgery. The goal of treating any wound or performing incision surgeries is rapid closure with the creation of esthetic and functional scar. Earlier, sutures were the only available wound closure option, but with market saturation market players tried to develop something more towards the minimally-invasive procedures such as staples and adhesives such as adhesive tapes and glues.

Noninvasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Drivers and Restraints

The noninvasive surgical wound closure market is expected to witness immense growth due to the increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries and the changing trend from invasive to noninvasive surgery options. Society has become more conscious towards appearance and hence there is a need for aesthetic appeal. People undergoing cosmetic surgeries are increasing. In addition to this, the noninvasive procedure also saves doctors time in the accident and emergency department where the patient inflow is high. The demand for noninvasive wound closure is high owing to the advantages it offers such as less operating time, less chances of infection, lower cost along with good cosmetic results, faster recovery, immediate wound sealing and eliminating needle sick injuries.

Noninvasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type the non-invasive surgical wound closure market can be segment as:

Adhesive Natural Synthetic Adhesive barrier products

Hemostats Mechanical Active Flowable Sealants Fibrin Surgical



On the basis of application the non-invasive surgical wound closure market can be segment as:

Orthopedics

Cosmetics

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Others

On the basis of end user the non-invasive surgical wound closure market can be segment as:

Hospital

Clinics

Dermatological Clinical

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Service Centers

Noninvasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Overview

The introduction of adhesives and glues helped surgeons to replace their tedious suturing techniques with a safe, simple, non-operator-dependent and rapid techniques resulting in optimal cosmetic appearance of the scar, thereby avoiding infections by immediately sealing the wounds through a wide range of wound closure options. There are many methods for wound closure, sutures being the most common. But there are many new alternatives introduced such as tissue adhesives and adhesive paper tape. Tissue adhesives can be used for minor and major procedures of skin closure. These adhesives are used for the fixation of implants, closure of cerebrospinal fluid leaks, tissue adhesion and embolization of blood vessels. Moreover, tissue adhesives are used for groin wounds, facial wounds, blepharoplasty, hand surgery, hair transplantation, laparoscopic wounds and lacrimal punctum closure.

Noninvasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, image-based cytometer market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to remain the dominating region while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region. North America noninvasive surgical wound closure market has the largest revenue share owing to the high healthcare expenditure, demand for cosmetic surgeries and high disposable income. Asia Pacific is expected to spearhead during forecast period as there is a considerable increase in the number of skin closure product approvals along with an increase in the awareness level. For instance in December 2016, ZipLine Medical, Inc received China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) approval for Zip Surgical Skin Closure device.

Noninvasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the noninvasive surgical wound closure market participants are Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc; Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc; Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, Inc.; CP Medical, Inc.; Aesculap AG & Co.KG, Smith & Nephew, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Derma Sciences, Inc.; Teleflex Medical OEM, Zipline Medical, Inc; Medi-zip GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH (Nycomed Pharma GmbH), BSN medical, 3M Corporation and Pro-Motion Medical B.V. The noninvasive surgical wound closure market is increasing as there is market consolidation of major market players. For instance, the acquisition of Covidien plc by Medronic Inc. The combined entity is now under the umbrella of Medronic plc.

