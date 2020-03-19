Nondestructive Tomography System Market: Extensively Used By The Majority Of Industries Forecast 2018 – 2026

Nondestructive tomography is a process of inspecting, analyzing, and evaluating components and materials for differences or discontinuities without altering the original properties of the component. The nondestructive tomography system produces 2D or 3D cross sectional images of a component or an object from flat X-ray images. The system provides internal characteristics of a component such as density, internal defects, shape, and dimensions. 3 dimensional (3D) image generation eliminates the need for time consuming and costly destructive inspection methods. Nondestructive tomography systems are majorly used in inspection and 3D characterization of an object in materials and life science industries.

Stringent government regulations pertaining to product safety and quality and continuous advancements in automation, robotics, and electronics are anticipated to drive the global nondestructive tomography system market during the forecast period. Further, thriving manufacturing and automotive industries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to further fuel the market growth. Nonetheless, lack of qualified and skilled labor to handle nondestructive tomography systems is expected to limit the market growth.

Further, existing technicians have to be trained on a regular basis to upgrade their skills which involves additional costs. Substantial upfront cost of nondestructive tomography systems is likely to be one of the major restraining factors of the market. Therefore, small and medium sized enterprises prefer to outsource these services instead of buying the systems. Growing demand for nondestructive tomography services from the power generation industry is expected to present lucrative market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global nondestructive tomography system market can be segmented based on component, end-user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the nondestructive tomography system market can be segregated into hardware and services. The services segment can be further bifurcated into inspection services, equipment rental services, training services, and calibration services. The inspection services segment is likely to contribute to substantial market share over the forecast period.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59847

The growing need for regular maintenance and inspection from industries including oil and gas is expected to drive the nondestructive tomography systems demand for inspection services. In terms of end-user, the nondestructive tomography system market can be categorized into aerospace & aviation, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, defense, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, and others. By enterprise size, the nondestructive tomography system market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The large enterprises segment is likely to contribute highest market share over the forecast period due to their high spending and investment budgets on these systems. Based on region, the global nondestructive tomography system market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe is expected to hold significant share of the nondestructive tomography system market from 2018 to 2026 due to the presence of major solution providers in the region. Further, huge presence of life sciences and healthcare research organizations in these regions are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Get ToC Of Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59847

Innovative and technologically advanced product launch is the key strategy adopted by industry players to expand their share and strengthen their position in the nondestructive tomography system market. In May 2018, ZEISS International launched ZEISS Xradia Context microCT, a non-destructive 3 dimensional X-ray micro computed tomography system. The system is powered by ZEISS Xradia technology, and comes with fast reconstruction and exposure times.

Further, market players operating in the nondestructive tomography system market are engaging in strategic alliances with research laboratories in the field of life sciences to increase their market share. Key players operating in the global nondestructive tomography system market includes National Technical Systems, ZEISS International, General Electric Company, Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Limited, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, McSwain Engineering, Inc., Sonatest, Comet Group, and Helmut Fischer GMBH.