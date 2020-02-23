Nondestructive Tomography System Market: Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Stringent government regulations pertaining to product safety and quality and continuous advancements in automation, robotics, and electronics are anticipated to drive the global nondestructive tomography system market during the forecast period. Further, thriving manufacturing and automotive industries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to further fuel the market growth. Nonetheless, lack of qualified and skilled labor to handle nondestructive tomography systems is expected to limit the market growth. Further, existing technicians have to be trained on a regular basis to upgrade their skills which involves additional costs. Substantial upfront cost of nondestructive tomography systems is likely to be one of the major restraining factors of the market. Therefore, small and medium sized enterprises prefer to outsource these services instead of buying the systems. Growing demand for nondestructive tomography services from the power generation industry is expected to present lucrative market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global nondestructive tomography system market can be segmented based on component, end-user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the nondestructive tomography system market can be segregated into hardware and services. The services segment can be further bifurcated into inspection services, equipment rental services, training services, and calibration services. The inspection services segment is likely to contribute to substantial market share over the forecast period. The growing need for regular maintenance and inspection from industries including oil and gas is expected to drive the nondestructive tomography systems demand for inspection services.

In terms of end-user, the nondestructive tomography system market can be categorized into aerospace & aviation, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, defense, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, and others. By enterprise size, the nondestructive tomography system market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The large enterprises segment is likely to contribute highest market share over the forecast period due to their high spending and investment budgets on these systems. Based on region, the global nondestructive tomography system market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe is expected to hold significant share of the nondestructive tomography system market from 2018 to 2026 due to the presence of major solution providers in the region. Further, huge presence of life sciences and healthcare research organizations in these regions are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.