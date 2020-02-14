Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market To Register A Stout Growth By 2025-end

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a disorder categorized by excess fat in the liver of people who drink little to no alcohol. No direct cause has yet been identified, however obesity and insulin resistance are believed to have major roles. Most often, NAFLD goes relatively undetected, as a liver can remain fatty without obstructing its function.

Though, NAFLD can progress into a far more severe condition known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease characterized by inflammation and irreversible cell death. NASH is a disease that advances over time. Over a period of ten years up to 20% of patients with NASH develop cirrhosis of the liver, and 10% die from the disease. At present, NASH is one of the leading causes of liver transplants in the U.S., with a considerable proportion of the general population currently suffering from the disease.

NAFLD and NASH are both closely related to diabetes and obesity, and together are now considered as the leading cause of liver disease in Western countries. Thus, there is an urgent need for effective treatment options for these diseases. The need for treatment is expected to propel the growth of NASH therapeutics in coming years.

The NASH market is segmented based on drug type which includes potential phase III candidates such as Obeticholic acid (OCA), Aramchol, Saroglitazar and Elafibranor. Moreover, the report provides a list of the candidates in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. Based on the drug type, Elafibranor is expected to account for a major share of this market followed by Obeticholic Acid (OCA) market and the market for Elafibranor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the industry. The market overview section includes epidemiology of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) by region, to provide a thorough analysis of the overall addressable global market for the NASH therapeutics. Moreover, the report provides qualitative information about diagnosis and treatment of NASH.

The report also provides important recommendations for market players and new entrants. These recommendations would enable existing market players to expand their market shares and help new companies to establish their presence in the NASH market across different regions worldwide. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market such as financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major players in this market are Astazeneca Plc (U.K.), Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel), GENFIT SA (France), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Zydus Cadila (India), Immuron Ltd. (Australia), Conatus Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), and Tobira Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.).

