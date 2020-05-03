Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market to be Worth US$ 20.27 Bn by the End of 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest research report on the global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market has observed that players within this market both new entrants as well as those established are making equal efforts to develop an enhanced and effective treatment for NASH disease.

Key players operating in the market include: Gilead Sciences, Inc., Zydus Cadila, GENFIT SA, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astazeneca Plc., Immuron Ltd., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Tobira Therapeutics, Inc. Most of the leading biopharmaceutical companies are striving to develop novel therapeutics for NASH treatment and are carrying out clinical trials. Many of the companies are based in the U.S. and are collaborating with academic institutes and research centres so as to conduct clinical trials.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market will cross US$20.27 bn by 2025. By drug type, the demand for elafibranor is highest on account of its effectiveness in reducing the effects of the NASH disease as well as the fact that it is the most advanced drug available as of now. The second most popular drug type is obeticholic acid (OCA).

By geography, the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market is highly attractive in regions such as North America and Europe, as these two regions are majorly affected by NASH. The growth of this market is also associated with an increasing number of people in the region suffering from obesity and diabetes. The increasing incidences of high cholesterol as well as change in lifestyle are some of the other reasons behind the continued growth of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market in these regions. High growth areas for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market in Europe include Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, and France.

The growing incidences of NASH and nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD) among people worldwide is behind the rise in the demand for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics. This demand is particularly high in the developed nations of North America and Europe. Research centres are putting in much efforts for finding an effective treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease. The growing prevalence of obesity worldwide, including obese children have created a heightened concern and need for curing the NASH disease at an early stage and keep a check on the weight. Levels of cholesterol is also high among a vast pool of population today, especially in America and this will continue to fuel the growth of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. While no exact cure exists in the market today, the treatment for NAFLD and NASH is constantly being worked upon.

As of now, there are no therapies which have been approved and thus, there is high dependency on off label agents which offer sub-optimal efficacy and safety. There are many drugs in the later stages of the pipeline and this is expected to drive the growth prospects of the market.