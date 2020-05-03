Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market 2018-2028 Key Players- ‘Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; Apple Inc.; Microsoft; Samsung; Xiaomi; Beddit; Emfit Ltd.’

Mental and physical fitness play a very vital role in our lives. The usage of fitness trackers to keep track of physical health has been a common practice for a long time. A fitness tracker is a small electronic device that assesses a person’s physical activity with the help of an accelerometer. Sleep trackers focus on tracking factors responsible for healthy sleep. Sleep trackers help users track their sleep and generate data for them to tweak their sleeping schedule & habits to improve the quality of sleep.

Patients dealing with conditions such as sleep apnoea and insomnia use sleep trackers to keep track of their, time awake, time taken to fall asleep, as well as the duration of deep, light and REM sleep. According to the National Commission on Sleep Disorders Research, approximately 38,000 deaths occur every year, which are either related to cardiovascular disorders or to sleep apnoea. Non-wearable sleep trackers are trackers that need not be attached to the body. They include mattress trackers, bedside table trackers, voice command trackers and certain applications that work with a smart watch or any wearable fitness/activity tracker.

Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market: Drivers

The non-wearable sleep tracker market is highly driven by an increase in the prevalence of sleep apnoea, insomnia and other sleep-related ailments. Non-wearable sleep trackers are also being used for wellness tracking. Increase in the popularity of the wellness industry in developing and developed regions is significantly driving the market for non-wearable sleep trackers. Growth in unhealthy habits that lead to obesity and other cardiovascular-related disorders are also among the major factors that are expected to drive the market for non-wearable sleep trackers over the forecast period. However, lack of options for the diagnosis of sleep disorders is likely to hamper the growth of the non-wearable sleep tracker market. Moreover, low awareness about non-wearable sleep trackers and lack of standardisation in these devices are also likely to hinder the growth of the non-wearable sleep tracker market over the forecast period.

Non-Wearable Sleep Trackers Market: Segmentation

The global non-wearable sleep tracker market can be segmented based on the product type, application, distribution channel and geography.