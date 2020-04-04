Non-Thermal Processing Market Market – Latest Trends, Major Manufacturers, Global Analysis and Future Growth Study 2019 – 2024

The global non-thermal processing market is expected to grow from USD 798.77 million 2017 to USD 1,352.77 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.82%.

On the basis of food product, the global non-thermal processing market is studied across Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, and Meat & Seafood.

On the basis of function, the global non-thermal processing market is studied across Cleaning, Cutting, Degassing, Emulsification & Homogenization, Microbial Inactivation, and Quality Assurance.

The key players profiled in the global non-thermal processing market are Avure Technologies, Bühler AG, Chic Freshertech, Dukane, Elea Technology, GRAY*STAR, Inc., Hiperbaric España, Nordion, Pulsemaster, Robert Bosch GmbH, Symbios Technologies, and The Emerson Electric Co.

On the basis of technology, the global non-thermal processing market is studied across Cold Plasma, High Pressure Processing, Irradiation, Pulsed Electric Field, and Ultrasonic.

On the basis of geography, the global non-thermal processing market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Avure Technologies: The potential growing player for the global non-thermal processing market”

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global non-thermal processing market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global non-thermal processing market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global non-thermal processing market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global non-thermal processing market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global non-thermal processing market.

