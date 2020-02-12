Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market By Techniques (Ultrasonic, Irradiation, Others) By Application (Food, Beverages, Others) By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2026

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market was valued at USD 81.84 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Non-Thermal Pasteurization?

Non-thermal pasteurization, also known as cold pasteurization can be defined as an alternative food processing technology. This process entails highly sustainable and efficient processes to convert raw food items into products that are suitable for human intake. What differentiates non-thermal pasteurization from the currently dominating thermal pasteurization methods is that it does not expose the food to elevated temperatures. This allows for retaining the essential nutrition, taste, appearance and other features, leading to the increased shelf life of food in a cost-effective manner.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as the growth in consumption of convenience foods, government investment in food processing machinery & equipment are boosting the growth of the global Non-Thermal Pasteurization market. Factors such as the conventional technology preferred by established players and the requirement for a high capital investment are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Hiperbaric Espana (Alantra Private Equity), Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, Bosch, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion and Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Techniques

• High Pressure Processing (HPP)

• Pulse Electric Field (PEF)

• Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH)

• Ultrasonic

• Irradiation

• Others

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Application

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Food Form

• Solid Form

• Liquid Form

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

