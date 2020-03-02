Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size will Grow at a Robust Pace through 2023

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Snapshot

Non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics (NSCLC) are the common form of treatment for cancer. This is because NSCLC metastasizes into the bones which can be tough to treat and diagnose the disease. 90% of the all lung cancer prevalence are of non-small cell lung cancer. NSCLC therapeutics targets the type of cancer from initial stage to late stage. They are designed from combination of simple chemistry and advanced proteins. Growing awareness due to numerous government initiatives are boosting adoption of the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

Furthermore, increasing approvals for drugs and non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies. Also, many regulatory bodies are helping the research and development (R&D) activities are supporting growth of the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. Thanks to these R&D activities, the number of pipeline drugs is increasing. Approval and launch of these drugs is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global market.

According to TMR, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is likely to expand with 12.1% from 2015 to 2023 to reach the value of US$15.1 bn by the end of 2023 from the value of US$4.9 bn in 2014.

High incidences of lung cancer to be Beneficial for Growth

On the basis of pipeline, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is classified into early stage (phase I and II) and late stage (phase III). Of these,

On the basis of drug class, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is classified into angiogenesis inhibitor, folate antimetabolites, EGFR inhibitor, microtubule stabilizer, kinase inhibitor, and PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor. Of these, angiogenesis inhibitor is dominating the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market and expected to remain dominant during the prediction period.

This growth is attributable to high demand for higher efficiency and targeted therapy in the developed and developing market such as the US, Japan, and Europe. The demand for Avastin type of angiogenesis inhibitor is higher than others. Thanks to this demand, the angiogenesis inhibitor segment is expected to expand with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2015 to 2023 to attain value of US$ 2,020.4 mn by the end of 2023. The folate antimetabolites segment accounted for the second highest revenue in the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

Favorable Policies to Bolster Growth in North America

On the basis of region, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America is dominating the global market for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics owing to growing support from the federal government of the US for improving healthcare infrastructure.

However, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand with higher CAGR owing to growing population, growing patients suffering from lung cancer, and growing awareness about availability of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. Growing number of patients suffering from lung cancer globally is boosting demand for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca plc. The global market for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market has consolidative moderately competitive vendor landscape. In 2014, the companies such as Genentech and Roche Company accounted for nearly 36% of shares in the overall market.

