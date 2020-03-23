Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Companies, Price and Forecast 2025

In recent years, non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling and detection methodologies have become available in response to a desire by researchers and their institutions to move away from the use of radioisotopes. Advancements made in the areas of chemiluminescence and fluorescence have allowed for an easier transition. In non-radioactive assays, signal is generated through an enzymatic reaction with a chemiluminescent or chromogenic substrate; alternatively, detection can occur through the appropriate excitation and emission of a fluorophore-labeled probe.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1041347

The classification of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product includes biotin, DIG system, fluorescent and others. The proportion of DIG system in 2017 is about 33%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is widely used in DNA labeling, RNA labeling and oligonucleotide labeling. The most proportion of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is used for DNA labeling, and the proportion in 2017 is about 56%.

United States is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43.73% in 2017. Following United States, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 26.79%.

The global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product in these regions.

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1041347/global-nonradioactive-nucleic-acid-labeling-product-market

This research report categorizes the global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Promega

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

General Electric

Enzo Biochem

Merck KGaA

Vector Labs

New England Biolabs

Market size by Product

Biotin

DIG System

Fluorescent

Others

Market size by End User

DNA Labeling

RNA Labeling

Oligonucleotide Labeling

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Biotin

1.4.3 DIG System

1.4.4 Fluorescent

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 DNA Labeling

1.5.3 RNA Labeling

1.5.4 Oligonucleotide Labeling

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Size

2.1.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales by Product

4.2 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue by Product

4.3 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Price by Product

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/