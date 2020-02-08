Non Profit CRM Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2019-2025

The Non Profit CRM Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Nonprofit organization use CRM software that has been precisely designed to accomplish the relationship between nonprofits and constituents such as donors, volunteers and members. Nonprofit CRM software helps organization attract and retain member who are wiling to support the organization financially or through volunteer work. Rising adoption of Nonprofit CRM software by both the large scale & small scale organizations and it is safe tool for online fundraising are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, it acts as an integrated software for the individual or the organization is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, Nonprofit CRM also offers various benefits such as it improve external communication, it provide a central location to store data, it easy to use and so on. These benefits are also propelling the demand of Nonprofit CRM across the globe. However, security & privacy concern is one of the major factors that restraining the market growth of Nonprofit CRM during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Non Profit CRM Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• NetSuite for Non-Profits

• Network for Good

• Raisers Edge

• Salsa CRM

• Qgiv

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Online Fundraising

 Online Advocacy

 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

 All-in-One/Integrated Software

By Application:

 Large Organization

 SMEs

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Non Profit CRM Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors