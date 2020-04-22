Non-Pneumatic Tires Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2019-2025

Non-Pneumatic tires (NPT), are tires that are not supported by air pressure. They are used on some small vehicles such as riding lawn mowers and motorized golf carts. They are also used on heavy equipment such as backhoes, which are required to operate on sites such as building demolition, where risk of tire punctures is high. Tires composed of closed-cell polyurethane foam are also made for bicycles and wheelchairs.

Global Non-Pneumatic Tires market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Pneumatic Tires.

This industry study presents the global Non-Pneumatic Tires market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Non-Pneumatic Tires production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Non-Pneumatic Tires in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bridgestone Corporation

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Michelin Inc.

Hankook Tire Group

Yokohama Tire Corp.

Resilient Technologies

Crocodile Tyres

Big Tyre

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. LTD.

Pioneer Corporation

Non-Pneumatic Tires Breakdown Data by Type

Multi Utility Types

All Terrain Types

Material Handling Equipments

Motorbikes and Bicycles

Low Speed Electric Types

Military Types

Others

Non-Pneumatic Tires Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Non-Pneumatic Tires Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

