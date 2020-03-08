Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, And Safety Market Deployment Type, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Analysis and Focusing on Top Key Players Including in 2024

There has been a substantial increase in the availability and adoption of electronic devices in both domestic and industrial sectors. Increased connectivity of devices and the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) has promoted the growth of businesses being conducted online. The world has been witnessing a huge digital revolution across various industries. Evolution of technology has resulted in the introduction of new electronic devices. In the domestic sector there has been a tremendous increase in the use of consumer electronics. To meet this demand, the global production by electronics and IT industries is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Such digital and technological revolution has contributed to the electromagnetic pollution. However, considering the health risks associated, the levels of emissions of non-ionizing radiations at domestic and industrial areas should be in permissible limits. Non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety devices play a vital role to limit and control the exposure of such radiations at home and workplaces. The increasing awareness of health hazards associated with exposure to non-ionizing radiation/EMF has driven the demand of devices to detect and measure these radiations.

Policies and regulations, surveys, government organizations to monitor radiation emissions play a key role in shaping the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market. Military and Homeland security and the healthcare sectors are the largest revenue contributors to the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market. Electronic Support Measures (ESM) in the military and homeland sector drive the demand for non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection and measurement devices. In the healthcare sector, non-ionizing radiation is used for radiation detection, measurement, and also for carrying out medical procedures.

Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market: Segmentation Analysis

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market based on detector, device type, end-use, and geography. The global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market is categorized based on detector into high-frequency detectors, low-frequency detectors, and others.

The device type segment for the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market is categorized as handheld monitoring devices, personal monitoring devices and, area monitoring devices. The end-use segment comprises of the sectors such as residential, healthcare, military and homeland security, manufacturing, laboratory and education, telecommunication, and others. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides country level revenue for non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market. The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, India, Chain, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil, are the countries for which country level estimates are provided in the report.

Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market: Scope of the Study

The report also provides value chain analysis and demand analysis for the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market. The report includes analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market. It discusses the prevailing market trends and prospective growth opportunities in the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market.It provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). Also provided in the report is the competitive landscape of the major players in the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market. Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix has also been identified in the research report.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key market players profiled in this study include WAVECONTROL, Osun Technologies, Inc., Narda Safety Test Solutions, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Brightstandz Pvt Ltd., General Tools & Instruments LLC, TES Electrical Electronic Corp., TECPEL Co.,Ltd., Spectris plc, Sper Scientific, and LAURUS Systems, Inc.

