Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Size, Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Overview, and Forecast 2011-2021

Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) are targeted at the detection of certain specific chromosomal aneuploidies from maternal blood sample in pregnant women at high risk for fetal aneuploidies. Currently, the prenatal testing market is experiencing a paradigm shift from conventional prenatal screening and diagnostic methods to non-invasive prenatal testing. This is mainly because of the advantages associated with NIPTs such as safety, accuracy, and no risk of miscarriage during the genetic screening test for common chromosomal abnormalities.

NIPT is one of the most promising new areas of screening because it delivers highly actionable insights for empowering critical health decisions. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented on the basis of tests viz; Harmony, MaterniT21 PLUS, PrenaTest, Verifi, BambniTest, Panorama, InformaSeq, Non-Invasive Fetal Trisomy Test (NIFTY), VisibiliT, Veracity and IONA Test. NIPT has experienced substantial growth over the past few years.

MaterniT21 plus test has gain its momentum in 2011 when there was only one NIPT test available in the market. In 2015, The MaterniT21 plus test market revenue decreased with XXX% compared to 2014. MaterniT21 test market revenue value was US$ XXX Million in 2015. Natera has emerged as one of the leading companies, with innovative technologies and a strong commercial base. Natera Panorama test will lead the NIPT market in the forecasting period with the market share of XXX% by the year 2021. Other NIPT tests such as Harmony, Verifi and NIFTY have emerged as the promising test in the NIPT test market. The major companies are expanding their tests through Collaboration, Distribution Agreement, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships with Clinical Laboratories and Hospitals.

DPI Research report titled Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market (Panorama, Bambni Test, Harmony, MaterniT21 PLUS, NIFTY, PrenaTest, Verifi, VisibiliT, informaSeq, Veracity, IONA Test) – Global Market Analysis, Size, Volume, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2011 – 2021. The report presents a comprehensive study of the Global NIPT market with market revenue and volume of the tests. market shares for leading NIPT test, comparative analysis of the non–invasive prenatal testing, NIPT implementation in HICs and LMICs, major deals in the NIPT market such as Collaborations, Partnerships, Distribution Agreement, Venture Capital Investment, Merger & Acquisition, Licensing Agreement and Exclusive Agreement. The report also covers market growth drivers, challenges, current and upcoming trends of the NIPT test market

The report also covers NIPT implementation in High Income Countries and Low – or- Middle Income Countries. The 3 issues for implementation covered are:

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources.

Primary Sources: Questionnaires, Surveys, telephonic interviews with industry experts and Observations

Secondary Sources: Secondary data analysis and review involves collecting and analysing a vast array of information. DPI Research seeks information from different sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, Newspapers, Books, Government official websites and other paid database sources.