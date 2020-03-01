Non-Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

Cosmetic plastic surgery is commonly used these days, as it helps to restore the youthful appearance. It includes both surgical and nonsurgical procedure to enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance and self-confidence. Candidates for cosmetic procedures include healthy individuals with a positive outlook and realistic expectations. Several advanced techniques have been introduced in the market to offer non-surgical aesthetics enhancement procedures to restore the youthful appearance of the human face. Non-surgical aesthetics is done through non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic treatments such non-hyaluronic acid dermal fillers to restore skin elasticity and help maintain the youthful appearance in the face and neck region. Non-hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are of various types such as calcium hydroxylapatite, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA). These are used to treat facial wrinkles, and some of the new fillers exert a stimulatory effect, restoring volume in focal areas of the face by inducing collagen fibers. Some fillers are biodegradable (12-18 months), others slowly biodegradable (2-5 years), whereas others are permanent implants.

Non-Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Infection Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors fuelling demand for non-hyaluronic acid dermal fillers are rising demand for surgico-medical cosmetic procedures, changing demand pattern for less painful treatments among consumers. Beside that preference of dermatologist for non-surgical treatment and increased offering for non-hyaluronic acid dermal fillers by the market leader will upsurge the growth of this market. This greater advertising with glossy magazines and hoarding by leading manufacturers and distributors will lead to awareness of people regarding aesthetics products which will ultimately boost the growth of non-hyaluronic acid dermal fillers market. However, primary factors hampering the growth of non-hyaluronic acid dermal fillers market are improper training to professionals and the high cost of physician services for a procedure. Reimbursement option for minimally invasive treatments and procedures is unavailable, which is a factor hampering demand for such procedures and services.

Non-Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market: Segmentation

The global non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler market is classified on the basis of product type, application and geographic region.

Based on product type, non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler market is segmented into following:

Collagen

Hydroxylapatite

Polylactic Acid

Polyalkylimide

Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres

Based on application, non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler market is segmented into following:

Aesthetic Volume Restoration

Wrinkle Reduction

Non-Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market: Overview

The non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler market is expected show significant growth over the forecast period. By product type, collagen and hydroxylapatite collectively constitute for major market share due to increasing number of non-surgical procedures. By application, both aesthetic volume restoration and wrinkle reduction will equally dominate the value share for non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler market. Leading manufacturers of non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler are focusing on co-promotions and co-marketing strategies to expand commercial presence. Regional and local market players entering into expansionary distribution agreements within with dermatologists for enhancing the sales non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler and forming strategic collaborations with international players in key target countries such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and UAE.

Non-Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market value share for non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler due to increasing procedures for non-hyaluronic based dermal fillers. The Western Europe market is expected to account for the second largest market value share owing continuous product launch by regional players. APEJ region is the fastest growing marketplace for non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler due to rising medical tourism for aesthetic procedures in the ASEAN countries. MEA and Latin America are the least market share by value due lack of availability of skilled professionals in this region.

Non-Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Non-Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler market identified across the value chain include Allergan, Inc. Galderma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Suneva Medical Inc., Specialty European Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., LifeCell Corporation, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., ForeverInject International Holdings Co. Limited.