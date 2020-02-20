Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

Spinal implants are devices used to treat disproportion of spine, provide stability and strengthen the spine of patients. These devices are broadly segmented as fusion and non-fusion spinal devices. Non-fusion technologies into spinal surgery has improved outcomes by providing patients to retain at least some movement and flexibility in the spine.

Non fusion spinal technologies and disc diagnostic devices are used for the patients who are suffering from the problem of gradual disc damage, degenerative disc disease often results in disc herniation and chronic back or neck pain.

According to WHO, back pain affects people of all ages, from children to the elderly, and is a very frequent reason for medical consultations. It is difficult to estimate the incidence of back pain as the incidence of back pain is already high by early adulthood and symptoms tend to recur over time. The lifetime prevalence of non-specific (common) back pain is estimated at 60% to 70% in industrialized countries.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-582

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Non fusion spinal technologies and disc diagnostic devices global market is driven by aging population, increase in the number of obesity patient, and rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgery procedures

Non fusion spinal technologies and disc diagnostic devices market is driven by new technological advancements. The huge population afflicted from obesity and back pain problem drives the global market. However, unstable reimbursement policies act as a major barrier for this market.

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market: Segmentation

Non fusion spinal technologies and disc diagnostic devices market is segmented into following types:

Artificial Discs Replacement Cervical Discs Replacement Lumber Discs Replacement

Dynamic Stabilization Devices Interspinous Process Decompression (IPD) Devices Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems

Annulus Repair Devices

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancement and wide acceptance of non-fusion spinal technologies and disc diagnostic devices among patients with back pain problem, the global non fusion spinal technologies and disc diagnostic devices market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR in the forecast period (2012-2025).

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global non fusion spinal technologies and disc diagnostic devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America contributes the largest market share as the degenerative disc disease affects almost 50% of the U.S. population above age 40 years. Asia pacific shows the fastest growth due to large number of population.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-582

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in this market are Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc., DePuy Synthes and others.