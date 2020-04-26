Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market In-depth analysis, Competitive Insights, Overview and Scope till 2025

This report focuses on the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amerapex Corporation

Intertek

X-R-I Testing

Jesse Garant & Associates

TUV SUD

Element

NDT-PRO Services

SGS

Laboratory Testing Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Industrial CT Scanning

Industrial X-Ray

3D Scanning

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Pipe Inspection

Device Detection

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Industrial CT Scanning

1.4.3 Industrial X-Ray

1.4.4 3D Scanning

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Pipe Inspection

1.5.4 Device Detection

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size

2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

