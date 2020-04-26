Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market In-depth analysis, Competitive Insights, Overview and Scope till 2025

This report focuses on the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amerapex Corporation
Intertek
X-R-I Testing
Jesse Garant & Associates
TUV SUD
Element
NDT-PRO Services
SGS
Laboratory Testing Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Industrial CT Scanning
Industrial X-Ray
3D Scanning
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Pipe Inspection
Device Detection
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Industrial CT Scanning
1.4.3 Industrial X-Ray
1.4.4 3D Scanning
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Pipe Inspection
1.5.4 Device Detection
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size
2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
