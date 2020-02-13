Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global non-dairy creamer maintained a steady growth in the past several years, and it will grew at a steady rate in next few years. Currently the non-dairy creamer market is dominated by some players from United States and Europe, like Nestle, WhiteWave and FrieslandCampina etc; Asia-Pacific also play an important role, especialy in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore etc. and the top producers include Super Group, Yearrakarn, Custom Food Group, PT. Santos Premium Krimer, PT Aloe Vera, Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry, Wenhui Food, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology, Hubei Hong Yuan Food, Fujian Jumbo Grand Foo, Shandong Tianmei Bio and Amrut International.

Powdered non-dairy creamer or coffee whitener has become an increasingly important ingredient used to replace milk powder in white coffee or tea, beverages, culinary and other food preparation. It is more economical, has good shelf life and is easy to handle. This non-dairy creamer industry is deeply affected by the government policy and alimentary codex. United States food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared that since January 1, 2006, they required all ingredients list of foods’ packaging must be marked clearly the content of trans-fatty acids. Since then, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, etc. enact legislation setting limit on trans-fatty acids, and it usually dictates fewer than 5%: the Dutch below 5%, French below 3.8%, and the Swedish below 5%. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth rising curve.

The worldwide market for Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6180 million US$ in 2024, from 5260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.