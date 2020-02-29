Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common, often clinically silent liver disease characterized by the presence of a fatty, inflamed, and damaged liver. It resembles alcoholic liver disease but occurs in people who drink little or no alcohol, and is a highly progressed form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NASH is becoming increasingly common with the alarming epidemic of obesity and carries the risk for more aggressive liver diseases such as cirrhosis, liver failure, and in some rare instances, hepatocellular cancer.

Therapeutic options for NASH are currently very limited, with Vitamin E being the standard of care for patients. This leaves significant unmet need for the disease and, coupled with high disease prevalence in developed countries, results in enticing opportunities for drug developers. As such, there is a very active pipeline for NASH, and many new products are expected to launch over the next 10 years. However, there is still uncertainty over how the NASH treatment landscape will develop as these new products launch.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Allergan

Cirius Therapeutics

Conatus Pharma

Galectin Therapeutics

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genfit

Gilead Sciences

Immuron

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Inventiva

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe

NGM Bio

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Viking Therapeutics

