Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market : Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Malt extract tends to be a concentrated syrup used to add texture and flavor to a variety of beverages ranging from breakfast drinks to beer. The facts that barley is used it also adds minerals amino acids, and vitamins to these drinks. Beer is type of malt beverages, it contains alcohol in it, and in order to remove it, it was either filtered or boiled out of the beer.

Non-alcoholic malt beverages are nothing but fermented drinks made out of barley plant. The term malt came by using sprout in an authentic manner before its processes, known as “malting.”

The upcoming report aims to unveil the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. This report discusses the prospects and growth pace of the market in detail. The study also encompasses competitive dynamics in the market by factoring in strengths and weaknesses of prominent participants, their degree of competition, and key products. This report also features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market during the aforementioned forecast period.

Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market: Drivers & Restraints

The rising popularity of non-alcoholic malt beverages among end-users has increased the demand for such flavored drinks. Owing to such a demand, the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market has garnered mammoth popularity in recent times. If compared to the market for alcoholic drinks, the non-alcoholic malt beverages are not injurious to health; thus being safe for consumption. Rising awareness among people for staying healthy might be another aspect boosting the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Usage of organic malt in production and extensive availability of malted beverages might be another reason ushering in growth in the market.

However, the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market might not do well on certain fronts. For example, as the beverages do not contain alcohol, a consumer base might not prefer them where the demand for alcohol is high. Moreover, popularity of these beverages was affected due to their reputation through criticism like “serving yellow fizzy water” in bars and lounges. Nonetheless, with rising number of health conscious people, many are now turning towards non-alcoholic malt beverages to just get the experience without actual consumption of alcohol. This could certainly offset most restraints affecting the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market in the near future.

Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market: Geographical Outlook

The global non-alcoholic malt beverages market report is witnessing a steady growth in different regions across the globe. With respect to geographical outlook, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa at present led the market by accounting for highest revenue shares. This is mainly due to a strong acceptance and popularity existing in these regions, coupled with a high demand for healthy beverages. North America is also anticipated to take over the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. This is because the production of malt beverages increased dramatically following their prohibition of malt drinks in the early 90s in North America.

Global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Nestlé S.A., Asahi Breweries, and Kirin Brewery, among several other producers around the world are taking their first step towards fighting nutritional deficiency by producing fortified malt beverage and food products. These producers are also expected to influence the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market in the near future.

