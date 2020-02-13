Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market – Food and Beverages Industries have Emerged Growth

Non-alcoholic fruit beverages include beverages containing a higher percentage of vitamins and minerals especially among non-alcoholic based drinks and purchased by consumers in form of juices, fruit drinks, nectars, squashes, and others. Currently in the global market, the demand for non-alcoholic fruit beverages and fruits based food products is increasing at robust growth rate owing to increasing demand among health-conscious consumers, changing lifestyle, urbanization and increasing population of high income population. Further, rising demand for fruit based drinks in the global market, companies are also focusing towards manufacturing fruit based carbonated drinks. Nowadays, consumers have a higher preference towards fruit based beverage in compare to carbonated drinks. Companies are paying greater emphasis towards beverages containing higher juice concentration. In the global fruit based beverage market, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow a higher rate owing to increasing demand in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN. Further, the demand for fruit based beverage products is also rising in Western Europe countries.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36788

The key market drivers which influence the demand for non-alcoholic fruit beverages market from the side of beverage manufacturers is by creating its trending demands among the health-conscious consumers as non-alcoholic fruit beverages contain a higher amount of nutritional content includes vitamins, minerals, and others. The aversion of consumers towards juices is due to higher level artificial ingredients, and side effects of carbonated drinks which causes health related problems. Further, in the global non-alcoholic fruit beverages, the demand for organic non-alcoholic fruit beverages is also increasing among millennials due to their higher emphasis towards personal health and wellbeing targets. On the other side, the supply of organic products such as organic drinks, organic dairy products, organic fruits, and vegetables is pushed due to increase in organic product offering by supermarket/hypermarket stores. These factors are expected to support the growth of non-alcoholic fruit beverages in near future.

On the basis of the regional segment, non-alcoholic fruit beverages market is segmented in seven regions across the globe. It includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. The demand for organic non-alcoholic fruit beverages is increasing at higher growth rate especially among countries U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and in many other countries of Western Europe. Increasing awareness and health benefits of non-alcoholic fruit beverages are also expected to increase at a higher growth in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in fruit based beverage market includes PepsiCo Inc., Evergreen Juices Inc., Dabur, Parle Agro, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, James White Drinks, Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, LLC, Höllinger, Nectar Imports Ltd., ANPELLEGRINO S.P.A, and others.