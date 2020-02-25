Non Alcoholic Beer Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2019-2023

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Overview

Non-alcoholic beer is becoming one of the world’s most popular beverage owing to its various health benefits. The market supply of non-alcoholic beverages has witnessed an increasing trend over the past few years and it estimated to grow at a stupendous rate in the upcoming decade. The present day non-alcoholic beer symbolizes convenience, quality, and health. Non-alcoholic beer market has undergone many innovations in recent years which has led to the introduction of multiple flavors of the product in the market suiting to local preferences. With widespread acceptance of the product, non-alcoholic beer is attractive beverage solution among the food service companies. Non-alcoholic beer is in the growth stage of the product lifecycle. So, the manufacturers are coming up with various new and innovative products in order to retain their competitive market share in the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

Non-alcoholic beer is frequently consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. Moreover, according to Islamic laws, the consumption of alcohol in any form is totally forbidden. Consequently, there is a complete ban on the sale and production of alcoholic beer in Islamic countries. With the introduction of flavored non-alcoholic beer by introducing a wide range of flavors such as fruit, coffee, vanilla, and others, the key players have been able to expand their market shares. A brand named Fayrouz has a unique brewing process. It avoids fermentation of malt, so that alcohol is not produced. This led, Al Azhar, a university and Sunni Islam’s most prestigious body, to approve the certification of this beer as halal and legally permit consumption of this non-alcoholic beer in the Islamic market.

Key Findings:

North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.40%. Among the North American country, Mexico is projected to witness a substantial growth of 8.45% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Middle East countries find a massive opportunity in the non-alcoholic beer market owing to the rising Muslim population in that particular countries.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Competitive Analysis

Market players in non-alcoholic beer market are emphasizing in the merger & acquisition activities in order to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the non-alcoholic beer processing plant to increase the product portfolio.

The strategic sales plan of non-alcoholic beer manufacturers include use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into a collaboration with the online channels in order to reach maximum customers and also to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players in the non-alcoholic beer market are inclined towards introducing new products in the market or to extend the product line of a product. Also, the companies promote their new products on social media in order to reach many customers. This promotional strategy aids to retain the existing customers and also to acquire new ones. Key manufacturers are also focusing on the packaging of the non-alcoholic beer. Today packaging is not only used to increase the shelf life of the product but also to upsurge the brand value of the product.

The key players profiled in Non-Alcoholic Beer are Heineken N.V. (Netherland), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium), Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany), Big Drop Brewing Co. (U.K.), Krombacher Brauerei (Germany), Bernard Brewery (Czech Republic), and Suntory Beer (Japan) among many others.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Segments

Global non-alcoholic beer market has been divided into type, process, raw material, and region

On the Basis of Type: Alcohol Free, and 0.5% Alcohol

On the Basis of Process: Reverse Osmosis, Vacuum, Boilers, and Others

On the Basis of Raw Material: Malt, Yeast, Flavors, Enzymes, Hops, and Others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, North America is estimated to account for the major market share in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The major factors responsible for the growth of North America non-alcoholic beer market are; increasing number of heart diseases, and rising number of working class population. Taxation on alcoholic beverages has supported the growth of non-alcoholic beer market in the North America and will continue supporting throughout the forecast period. However, Rest of the World is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Growing youth segment and increasing working population, rising incomes and rising purchasing power, higher brand consciousness, changing consumer preferences, growing urbanization, and rising of middle class population are the biggest drivers in the growth of non-alcoholic beer industry of Middle East & Latin America.

According to the Islamic law in Middle East which doesn’t permit any alcoholic beverage to be sold openly in shops and general stores. Most non-alcoholic beers are marketed and labelled as flavoured malts which include a variety of flavours like Apple, strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, peach, pomegranate, classic malt and others. Some popular non-alcoholic beers in Middle East are barbican, 3 horses, Holstein and others.