Noise Monitoring Market – In-Depth Analysis of Parent Trends, Macro-Economic Indicators and Governing Factors

Global Noise Monitoring Market: Overview

While air pollution has been gaining strong recognition across the world on the back of escalating global warming concerns, noise pollution is another aspect that is now being increasingly noted, particularly in urban parts of the world. On the back of increasing number of vehicles, the cases of hearing impairment are escalating. In addition to that, a number of governments are taking efforts to spread awareness regarding noise pollution, and consequently, the market for noise monitoring is poised for a fruitful future until 2025.

Strong prevalence of occupational hearing impairment, increase in government funding for noise monitoring and control, advent of innovative noise monitoring systems that ideally meet the requirements of airport organizations, rising installation of all-in-one environmental monitoring solutions, and high requirement for the measures in the sectors of mining, wind plant, and petrochemical industry are some of the other factors augmenting the demand in the global noise monitoring market. On the other hand, issues regarding interoperability of the file formats between equipment and analysis software, lenient approach of a number of local authorities in emerging economies, and cost of implementation are a few restraints obstructing the market from flourishing.

This report on the global noise monitoring market provides comprehensive analysis of all these factors and anticipates their eventual impact over the demand. In addition to that, the report also segments the market into smaller fractions of equipment, application, and others in order to showcase true potential of the market. The report also tries to gauge the quantity of demand that can be expected out of various regions and countries. To finish a thorough study, the report has included a dedicated chapter on the competitive landscape in the global noise monitoring market, profiling a number of leading companies and evaluating their position at the international level.

Global Noise Monitoring Market: Snapshot

Rising industrialization and ever-increasing number of urban pockets choc-o-bloc with vehicles has led to alarming sound pollution, along with air and water pollution. The problem is particularly acute in developing nations where aggressive thrust on developmental goals and unplanned urbanization, warranted by the pressing need to lift people out of poverty have led to considerable deterioration in overall environment. This has created health emergencies time and again.

There are various monitoring products these days in the market to keep a tab on the pollution and send out adequate, timely warning. Noise monitoring devices, among them, are seeing steady uptick in demand. They are finding application in various areas. Manufacturing units is one of them, where instances of hearing impairment have been on the rise on account of the high decibel noise produced by machines that workers are required to put up with. Factory owners are increasingly making use of such noise monitoring devices to avoid such untoward incidences. Other areas where noise monitoring devices are finding use are in harbors, airports, wind plant, mining, and petrochemical industry.

Taking serious cognizance of the hazards posed by stifling noise pollution, strict rules framed by authorities and governments have also provided a boost to the sales of noise monitoring devices. Noise mapping, monitoring, and control is mandated by governments. Permanent noise monitoring devices are very much in demand in the market.

Both developed and developing nations are driving demand for noise monitoring devices. While developed nations in North America are seeing uptake because of strict rules and growing environmental initiatives, developing nations in Asia Pacific, namely China and India, are witnessing sales because of the rising number of vehicles, chaotic roads, and mushrooming manufacturing units.

Environmental noise is a critical issue in countries which are heavily populated or have industrialized areas. Its adverse effects from different sources on the well-being are varied and range from increased stress levels to sleep disturbances, potentially leading to critical problems such as heart disorders. Therefore the government and various focus groups are taking into account diverse issues by monitoring noise levels for longer intervals in numerous ways. For instance, industrial noise monitoring involves the decision of corresponding legislative or/and action levels of specific noise levels assessment. Environmental noise is quite different as the annoyance level or nuisance can be more subjective and may evolve diverse reactions from different population.