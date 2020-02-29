Nitric Oxide Test Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts to 2023

As per the latest market intelligence report published by Market Research Future, the Nitric Oxide Test Market is progressively growing in the forecasted period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global nitric oxide test market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, and end user.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into nitric oxide test strips, nitric oxide monitor, and others.

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic center, home care settings, and others.

Nitric Oxide Test Market – Highlights

An exhaled nitric oxide test is primarily used for the diagnosis and treatment of asthma. Other indications for nitric oxide testing are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Nitric oxide test measures the level of nitric oxide gas in the sample of exhaled breath, and the results are indicated by the change in the color of the test strip. Nitric oxide test strips and nitric oxide monitors are the most widely used devices to diagnose various respiratory diseases. The test is found to be quite familiar to the population living in developed countries than in the developing and underdeveloped regions across the world.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, availability of wide range of products for the diagnosis, and treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other lung disorders drive the market. Additionally, increasing research and development activities, technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for respiratory diseases, and developing new solutions to minimize patient exposure are other major drivers fuelling the global market growth. However, lack of awareness about nitric oxide test likely to restrains the market growth.

Major Players in the Market

Some of the key players in the global market are BERKELEY TEST LIMITED (U.K), Human Power of N, Co. (U.K), ATP Nutritionals LLC (U.S.), Neogenis (U.S.), CVS Health (U.S.), and Uniscience (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The Americas account for the largest share of the global nitric oxide test strip market owing to the rising demand for medical devices and instruments in healthcare institutes and diagnostics laboratories. Increasing efforts from asthma management by healthcare providers and government through surveillance at national and state levels are also boosting the growth of the market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, 24,633 people were diagnosed with asthma and the number has increased over past few years.

Europe is the second largest market owing to an increasing focus on lung disorder, increasing adoption of home care, and extensive research on asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and their prevalence in European countries.

In Asia Pacific, the prevalence of nitric oxide test is increasing at the fastest pace as a result of increasing prevalence of asthma, rising geriatric population, increasing focus on health care, and availability of treatment options for various respiratory diseases. According to the data from GLOBOCAN, in 2012, the age-standardized rate (ASR) of incidence of gastrointestinal diseases in Asia Pacific was 15.8 and mortality was 11.7 per 100,000. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population in China in the year 2013 was 22.6 million, which is expected to reach 90.4 million by 2050. In Asia Pacific, environment population is a major risk factor for asthma and lung diseases, which mainly affects the elderly population, and children.

In the Middle East and Africa, the prevalence of respiratory diseases is increasing, accelerating the growth of the market at a steady pace. Furthermore, growing demand for diagnostic services also influences the growth of the market in this region.

