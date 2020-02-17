Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market – 2019

Active safety systems in passenger cars are becoming more important consideration for consumers and car manufacturers.

The major factor driving the demand of automotive night vision system and driver monitoring system are, increased safety awareness and sales of luxury car, technological advancement.

The global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Autoliv

Robert Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

OMRON

Valeo

Aisin Seiki

Magna International

Visteon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Night Vision System

Driver Monitoring System

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

1.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Printer

1.2.3 Material

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Service

1.3 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Functional Part Manufacturing

1.3.3 Tooling

1.3.4 Prototyping

1.4 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production

3.4.1 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production

3.5.1 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Business

7.1 Autoliv

7.1.1 Autoliv Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Autoliv Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Robert Bosch

7.2.1 Robert Bosch Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Robert Bosch Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Delphi Automotive

7.4.1 Delphi Automotive Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Delphi Automotive Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Denso

7.5.1 Denso Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Denso Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 OMRON

7.6.1 OMRON Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 OMRON Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Valeo

7.7.1 Valeo Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Valeo Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Aisin Seiki

7.8.1 Aisin Seiki Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Aisin Seiki Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Magna International

7.9.1 Magna International Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Magna International Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Visteon

7.10.1 Visteon Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Visteon Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued …

