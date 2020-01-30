Nigeria: Country Intelligence Report 2019 Analysis By MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Glo Nigeria,NITEL, GLOBACOM, DStv, StarTime, GoTV

“Nigeria: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Nigeria today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecommunications service revenue in Nigeria will drop from $4.9bn in 2017 to $4.2bn by year-end 2022, primarily due to currency depreciation. In local currency, the market will grow by a 5.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Mobile data revenue will increase from $1bn in 2017 to about $1.9bn by 2022 at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% mainly driven by growing smartphone subscriptions and rising adoption of connected data devices, especially data cards. Pay-TV revenue will increase from $306m in 2017 to $374m by year-end 2022 due to increasing adoption of DTH and DTT subscriptions.

Key Players:

MTN Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria

Glo Nigeria,NITEL

GLOBACOM

DStv

StarTime

GoTV

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Demographic and macroeconomic context in Nigeria.

— The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18–24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

— Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

— The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

— Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

— Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope:

– The overall telecom service revenue in Nigeria will decline at a CAGR of -3.3% in US$ but grow by 5.5% in local currency during 2017–2022.

— Mobile data will grow from $1bn in 2017 to $1.8bn by year-end 2022, led by rising smartphone penetration on 4G/3G network coverage.

— 3G will surpass 2G as the leading mobile technology in 2020 and will go on to represent a majority 46.5% of total mobile subscriptions by year-end 2022.

— The top three mobile operators, MTN Nigeria, Glo Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, will continue to focus on network investments, and coverage expansion will drive the telecom market.

Reasons to buy:

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Nigeria’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

— Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Nigeria’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

— With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

— The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Nigeria’s telecommunications markets.

— The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Nigeria.

