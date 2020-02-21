NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

— NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) Market 2018
The massively parallel sequencing technology known as next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the biological sciences. With its ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed, NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level never before possible.
Today’s complex genomic research questions demand a depth of information beyond the capacity of traditional DNA sequencing technologies. Next-generation sequencing has filled that gap and become an everyday research tool to address these questions.
In 2017, the global NGS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global NGS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NGS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Pacific Biosciences of California (US)
BGI (China)
PerkinElmer (US)
Agilent Technologies (US)
QIAGEN N. V. (Germany)
Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NovaSeq
NextSeq
Sequel
Nanopore
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Institutes & Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global NGS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the NGS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/ngs-next-generation-sequencing-market-2018-global-share-trends-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/423736
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 423736