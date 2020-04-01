NFC Reader ICs Market 2019| Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

Global NFC Reader ICs Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Qualcomm, AMS AG, Marvell Technology Group, Sony Corp, Mstar Semiconductor and MediaTek

NFC reader ICs are the most important components for the effective functioning of the NFC technology. They are the active components in NFC transactions and can interact with NFC phones, read & write cards and tags, and enable communication between devices.

According to this study, over the next five years the NFC Reader ICs market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in NFC Reader ICs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of NFC Reader ICs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the NFC Reader ICs value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Full NFC

ISO/IEC 15693

ISO/IEC 14443 Type A

ISO/IEC 14443 Type A+B

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global NFC Reader ICs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of NFC Reader ICs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global NFC Reader ICs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NFC Reader ICs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of NFC Reader ICs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

