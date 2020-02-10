Next-generation Security Solutions Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2023

— Next-generation Security Solutions Market 2018

Next-Generation Network Security products and solutions can help network security administrators achieve and maintain the visibility and control you need to anticipate and meet tomorrow’s threats, wherever they appear.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next-generation Security Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next-generation Security Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

The adoption of IT services is high due to the rising demand for IT modernizations in various industries such as the telecom and healthcare sectors. The preference for IT solutions such as cloud computing and analytics is also increasing due to the changing business dynamics.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

CheckPoint Software technologies

Symantec

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Sophos

HPE

SecureLink

Citrix Systems

Kaspersky Lab

WatchGuard Technologies

Dell

Huawei

F-Secure

Voyager

Barracuda

IBM

Microsoft

CA

Trend Micro

FireEye

RSA Security

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large enterprises

Government

SEMs

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Next-generation Security Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next-generation Security Solutions

1.2 Classification of Next-generation Security Solutions by Types

1.2.1 Global Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Cisco Systems

1.2.4 CheckPoint Software technologies

1.2.5 Symantec

1.2.6 Palo Alto Networks

1.3 Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Large enterprises

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 SEMs

1.4 Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Next-generation Security Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Next-generation Security Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Next-generation Security Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Next-generation Security Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Next-generation Security Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Next-generation Security Solutions (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CheckPoint Software technologies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CheckPoint Software technologies Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Symantec

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Symantec Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Palo Alto Networks

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Palo Alto Networks Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 McAfee

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 McAfee Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Juniper Networks

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Juniper Networks Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Fortinet

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fortinet Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Sophos

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Next-generation Security Solutions Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Sophos Next-generation Security Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

