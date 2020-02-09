Next Generation OSS and BSS Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Next generation operation support systems (OSS) are computer systems used by telecom operators to manage their networks. This system supports management functions such as network configuration, network inventory, fault management, and service provisioning. Next generation business support systems (BSS) are used to support various end-to-end telecommunication services. Next generation OSS and BSS offers automation of billing, communication service, customer service, performance management, and network optimization. It helps telecommunication service providers to monitor, control, analyze and manage a telephone or computer network. Next generation BSS solutions help an organization to stay ahead of the competition by providing the flexibility to adapt to a constantly changing marketplace. Next generation OSS and BSS provides professional services and system development and integration.

The driving factor for the global next generation OSS and BSS market is the increasing penetration of mobile and smartphone devices and their network. Smartphone devices are the prime medium of using internet. Furthermore, telecommunication service providers are focusing on high value mobile application and their corresponding content to offer superior services. OSS and BSS infrastructure offers efficient business transaction, control industrial process, support enterprise communication, and updates the corporate database. Moreover, next generation OSS and BSS systems respond automatically to service and resource events. Additionally, it helps carriers to improve their competitive power by enabling them to quickly deploy new services at a lower cost. However, the global next generation OSS and BSS market involves highly technical network management processes. This is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, high initial cost of next generation OSS and BSS is restraining the growth of this market. Opportunities for the global next generation OSS and BSS market is to provide better customer experience management. OSS and BSS solutions are enabling vendors to launch new advancements and pricing plans. This results in business agility and innovation of the communication service.

The global next generation OSS and BSS market is segmented on the basis of architecture type, network, and geography. Based on architecture type, the market is categorized into revenue management, service fulfillment, customer management, account management, service assurance, and network management systems. Revenue management segment holds the largest market share. It is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Revenue management focuses on billing, enabling revenue generation. This system helps to increase operational efficiency. On the basis of network, the market is segmented into cable and satellite, fixed and wireless, mobile, mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) and others. The mobile segment is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to rising penetration of mobile devices in the market.

Geographically, the next generation OSS and BSS market is segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. North America occupies the largest market share for next generation OSS and BSS. This is due to advanced IT infrastructure and presence of well-established companies in this region. Additionally, countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India witness substantial growth in the global next generation OSS and BSS market owing to adoption of 4G network technology in this region.

The market for next generation OSS and BSS is highly competitive in nature. The market is dominated by key market players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Capgemini SE, Accenture plc., Amdocs, Inc., CSG Systems International, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Log Net Systems Ltd., Dorado Software, Sigma Systems, Asia Info Holdings, Inc. and others. The growth in this market is due to collaborative research initiatives, geographical expansions, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions. Companies are heavily investing in research and development for next generation OSS and BSS development to maintain competitiveness.

