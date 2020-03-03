Next Generation Naval Vessel Technology Market: To Witness Exponential Growth By 2017 – 2025

Naval vessel is a military ship which is damage resilient and armed with weapon systems. The naval vessels play an important role in offshore patrolling. The next generation naval vessels are equipped with advanced systems. The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

There are various factors associated with the demand of next generation naval vessel technology. These naval vessels are primarily used for maritime security. Furthermore, the vessels can also be used for anti air warfare during a sudden air strike. Moreover, the vessels also find application during anti surface warfare. In addition, the naval vessels are also effective for use against submarines and mine warfare. Another issue which is spurring the demand for next generation naval vessels is the growing concern for security over asymmetric counter insurgency warfare in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

Moreover, the ongoing disturbances due to terrorist activities in Middle East region are another reason aiding to the demand for strong naval security. In addition, with the U.S. upgrading their defense capabilities, China is also focusing on strengthening their navy by deploying next generation naval vessels. Furthermore, the growing concern of maritime piracy of high value assets such as cargo ships, container fleets and oil and gas tankers in regions such as Somalia is another reason which has resulted into the need for superior maritime security. These factors are expected to drive the demand for next generation naval vessels during the forecast period.

However, there is one factor restraining the demand for these naval vessels. The cost of acquiring next generation naval vessels is significantly high. In addition, the naval vessels require regular maintenance. The developing economies in regions such as Africa, Asia and Latin America do not have the capital to acquire these vessels. Hence, the cost of the vessels is a major factor restraining the growth in the market. Nevertheless, the ongoing technological innovation is expected to reduce the price of the components in the coming years which are expected to reduce the price of these naval vessels significantly.

The global next generation naval vessels market can be segmented by types and geography. By types, the market can be bifurcated into aircraft carriers, surface combatant, patrol combatant, amphibious warfare, mine warfare combat logistics carrier and coastal defense among others. Based on the increasing need for maritime security, the aircraft carriers, patrol combatants and coastal defense naval vessels are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

By geography the global next generation naval vessel market can be segregated into five strategic regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The growing concern for security from terrorist activities is expected to drive the growth in North America. In addition, the region is primarily driven due to the presence of the U.S. which does significant investment to keep their defense upgraded. Europe has been analyzed to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing demand for naval vessels in Germany, France and the U.K. primarily.

The growth in Asia Pacific region is expected to be promising due to the presence of developing nations such as India and China which are investing heavily in order to strengthen their defense sector. The Middle East and Africa region is also expected to grow robustly due to the constant communal disturbance and ongoing terrorist activities in countries such as Iraq and Syria. Latin America on the other hand is expected to have a weak growth due to the weak economy which does not permit enough defense budgets to the countries.

The major players in the next generation naval vessel technology include Aeromaritime Systembau GmbH, Atein Naval, DAMEN Schelde Naval Shipbuilding and Austal USA among other emerging players in the market.