Next Generation Live Fire Training Equipment Market 2019 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Key Players and Forecast 2024

The demonstration of specific fire equipment in military training in a realistic environment is known as live fire training. Live fire procedures are extensively practiced by the armed forces to get accustomed to real combat situations. Live fire tests are mainly tested either against tanks or ships or remotely controlled aerial vehicles such as drones.

The demand for live fire training equipment is increasing at an exponential rate due to the increased need for intense realistic combat training. These trainings are conducted with specific fire equipment such as small arms and medium artillery. The targets during training are mostly tanks, unmanned helicopters or drones, or ships. The training provides soldiers a chance to get familiar with real life ammunitions and also to understand when and how to operate the arms without worrying about enemy fire. In the defense sector, it is the army that uses live fire training equipment and performs exercises as they are mainly responsible for combat on land. The marine forces also conduct these exercise to get habituated with amphibious assault vehicles.

The marine forces exercise is almost similar to the army live fire exercise. The naval forces and air force also conducts similar training exercises but have limitations in the training period. The naval forces are trained by firing anti-ship missiles and torpedoes while the air force live fire training exercise includes bombing unmanned aerial vehicles. Presently, the air force exercise involves the destruction of drones or UAVs with air-to-air missiles.

The key driving factor for the next generation live fire training equipment market is that the simulator enables the soldiers to get accustomed to realistic combat situations. The soldiers once habituated with this simulator need not worry about enemy fire and can shoot confidently, quickly, and accurately.

These simulators are equipped with Location of Miss and Hit (LOMAH) systems, which helps the soldiers to improve shooting skills, and save time and money. The LOMAH is a precision shooting systems that enables the accurate detection of location of hit as well as detection of near miss. Moreover, the next generation live fire training equipment market or live fire simulators is growing on account of the reduction in cost of live fire training ammunitions.

The factors inhibiting the market is the huge cost involved in setting up the infrastructure and maintaining it periodically. In addition, all simulators are not equipped varied technologies and systems, which does not replicate real life techniques and procedures.