Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Forecast, Research Findings and Conclusion 2019-2025

Global Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

In 2017, Intel accounted for over one-third of the world’s semiconductor R&D, or $13 billion, to ensure that their leading position in next generation integrated circuits. Artificial Intelligence-related computing tasks will permeate virtually all data-rich processes over the next decade. Intel are inventing technologies and open software tools that will advance the nascent AI ecosystem, making it possible to gain insight, anticipate needs and continuously learn from data at enterprise scale.

An integrated circuit or monolithic integrated circuit is a set of electronic circuits on one small flat piece (or “chip”) of semiconductor material, normally silicon. The integration of large numbers of tiny transistors into a small chip results in circuits that are orders of magnitude smaller, cheaper, and faster than those constructed of discrete electronic components. The IC’s mass production capability, reliability and building-block approach to circuit design has ensured the rapid adoption of standardized ICs in place of designs using discrete transistors. ICs are now used in virtually all electronic equipment and have revolutionized the world of electronics. Computers, mobile phones, and other digital home appliances are now inextricable parts of the structure of modern societies, made possible by the small size and low cost of ICs.

The market report pegs the global Next Generation Integrated Circuit market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Next Generation Integrated Circuit market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Next Generation Integrated Circuit market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Integrated Circuit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Integrated Circuit development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Intel

Qualcomm

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

On Semiconductors

Nxp Semiconductor

Atmel

Boeing

Stmicroelectronics

Nec Corporation Market size by Product –

Analog

Digital

Market size by End User/Applications –

Personal Electronics

Big Data

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Integrated Circuit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Integrated Circuit development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

