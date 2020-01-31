Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems (US)

FortinetInc (US)

Check Point Software (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Barracuda Networks (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Zscaler (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

WatchGuard Technologies (US)

Sophos Ltd (UK)

Request Methodology @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=867695

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others (Travel, Transport, and Manufacturing)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/867695/global-next-generation-firewall-solution-market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation Firewall Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation Firewall Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Firewall Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Virtual

1.4.4 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 IT and Telecom

1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Others (Travel, Transport, and Manufacturing)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Size

2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Next-Generation Firewall Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…Continued

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |