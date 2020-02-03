Next Generation Firewall Market Report Projecting High CAGR Growth of 13.7% by 2024 | A report by Cisco, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Sophos and others

Cisco, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Sophos and others are turning heads in the next generation firewall market owing to their product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The next generation firewall report brings you all the company profiles required to be in the competition for the next generation firewall market. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report informs you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2019-2024 while explaining the next generation firewall market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Market Analysis:

Next-Generation Firewall Market accounted for USD 1.90 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Check Point Software

Palo Alto Networks

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Zscaler

Juniper Networks

Watch Guard Technologies

Sophos

NGFW service providers and others

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing internal and external threats

Increasing IoT trend

High functionalities of the NGFW solutions

High adoption of UTM solution in SMES and SOHOS

High cost of NGFW systems

Segmentation:

Component

Solutions

Services

managed services

Solutions

hardware

virtual

cloud-based

Professional services

consulting

support and maintenance

training and education

system integration

Organization

large enterprises

small and medium-sized enterprises

Vertical

banking

financial services

insurance

retail

IT and telecommunications

government and public utilities

healthcare

energy and utilities

education, and others

Share Analysis:

The report for global next-generation firewall market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

