Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users

If the Industrial Internet were a human body, big data would be its spine. If we value a good, healthy posture, then we need to take care of that spine, and in terms of information, that means storing, managing, and using it effectively. The Industrial Internet demands quick, scalable, robust, compatible, immediate access to data with the ability to run complex analytics in a reliable, secure manner over vast distances across the globe.

In the past, data storage was intimately tied to physical media like hard drives, server arrays, and networks. With the cloud, and technologies like Hadoop, distributed storage has liberated a lot of the burdens of physical media. Distributed storage has its own challenges, though, like how to arrange data in the most optimal way for queries, redundancy, and onboard analytics. As more businesses embrace the Industrial Internet and face these challenges, people are starting to think about data storage in new ways to meet these concerns. There are a few of the more interesting paradigms in next-gen data storage, including Software-Defined Storage, Clould Storage and Optical Storage, etc.

The market report pegs the global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Dell

IBM

Vmware

HPE

Sandisk

Micron Technology

Nutanix

Netapp

Toshiba

Quantum Corporation Market size by Product –

All Flash Arrays

Magnetic Storage

Cloud Based Storage

Hybrid Storage Arrays

Software Defined Storage

Optical Storage

Market size by End User/Applications –

BFSI

Government

Military & Defense

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

