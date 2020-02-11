Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Competitive Analysis and Business Guidelines till 2025

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cepheid

Koninklijke Philips N.V

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Qiagen

Novartis AG

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Opko Health

Myriad Genetics

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer

Genomic Health

Illumina

Hologic

Almac Group

Janssen Global Services

Sysmex Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Next Generation Sequencing

qPCR & Multiplexing

DNA Microarrays

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Next Generation Sequencing

1.4.3 qPCR & Multiplexing

1.4.4 DNA Microarrays

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size

2.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

