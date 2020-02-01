Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

Market Depth Research titled Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
Next-Generation building energy management systems refer that with the IT spread and permeat into the tools and facilities management, the buliding energy management systems transform the paradigm of energy and operational strategy. These solutions are characterized by the convergence of traditional and innovative hardware, software, and services to enhance the control and automation of building systems and manual procedures. The ubiquity of IT tools in business helps set the stage for the adoption of BEMSs. In particular, the software as a service (SaaS) solution model and the connectivity of the Internet of Things (IoT) help bring BEMSs to an ever-growing audience of real estate and facilities management stakeholders.
This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
Siemens
ABB
Azbil
CBRE Group
CISCO System
Cylon Control
Daikin
Eaton
Echelon
GridPoint
One Sight Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial buildings
Manufacturing facilities
Educational institutions and hospitals
Government establishments
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
